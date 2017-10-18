“They include Sivasagar-Jorhat new line (62 km), Salona-Khumtai new line (99 km), Tezpur-Silghat new line, which includes construction of a new double-line bridge at Silghat. Final location surveys of all these projects are in progress. Moreover, doubling of mainline from New Jalpaiguri to Lumding has been sanctioned,” Ram said.

He added, “Railway electrification has also been sanctioned from Malda/Katihar to Dibrugarh. The balance section of NFR has also been proposed for electrification.”

He said that the NFR zone is an active theatre for implementation of the Central Government’s ‘Act East’ policy.

“As such, work is in progress for connectivity to all State capitals of the North East by 2020,” said the NFR General Manager.

He said that the debate regarding bifurcation of the NFR, as espoused by some organisations, is futile.

“It is clear that even with the present zonal jurisdiction, Assam and the North East is not at any disadvantage and the region is receiving new thrust in sanction of projects and other facilities. The present spread of the zone is such that it covers the strategically important ‘Chicken’s Neck’ connecting the North East to the rest of India.

“Even after NFR spreads deep into all the North Eastern States, creation of a new zone will lead to a situation where administrative control over the railway assets of the crucial supply line, their development and maintenance will lie with another zone, which will be detrimental to the self sufficiency of NFR,” Ram said.

He said that in the event of creation of a new zone for the North Eastern States, there would be multiple operational constraints in the movement of trains to and from this region.

“All goods and passenger trains are interchanged in zonal boundaries. If a separate zone for the North Eastern States is created, all long-distance trains will encounter greater number of interchange points, which will result in avoidable delay leading to increase in travel time. This will cause unnecessary hardship to the passengers. As far as the long-term interests of this region are concerned, the present jurisdictional arrangement is favourable. No useful purpose will be served by carving out a separate zone exclusively for the North Eastern States,” said the NFR General Manager.

Asked if NFR authorities will request the Railway Board to consider any proposal favourably for bifurcation of NFR in case such demands are received in future from any quarter, Ram replied in the negative.