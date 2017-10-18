New Agartala-New Delhi Rajdhani via Badarpur

ANN Service

BADARPUR, Oct 17 - Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Agartala-New Delhi Rajdhani Express via Badarpur, on October 19, as a ‘Diwali Gift’ to the people of Tripura and Barak Valley. Talking to ANN Service, Badarpur, the NF Railway Chief Public Relations officer (CPRO) Pranab Jyoti Goswami informed that this Rajdhani Express, will be run between Agartala and New Delhi, via Badarpur Railway Station, thrice a week. It will halt at 16 stations: Dharmanagar, Karimganj, Badarpur, New Haflong, Lumding, Guwahati, New Bongaigaon, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Barauni, Chapra, Gorakhpur, Lucknow Charbag, Kanpur Central, Tundla and Ananda Vihar (New Delhi). Its departure time from Agartala is at 5.15 pm every Sunday, Monday, and Saturday. Sources also said that the train will take 12 hours from Agartala to reach Guwahati. There will be 19 coaches, two power vans and two pantry cars in the train.