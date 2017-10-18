

Indian Scoops Owl (left) and Brown fish owl. Indian Scoops Owl (left) and Brown fish owl.

According to Bikul Goswami, the honorary wild life warden of Green Heritage, a conservationist group, the Brown Fish Owl in particular has been the target of traffickers as the bird is large in seize and heavier in weight. According to him, the Brown Fish Owls were caught by local handlers of traffickers in the Joypur and Dirpai Forest Beat of Subansiri Reserve Forest this time. The birds are caught by using glues made from the sap of the white cheesewood tree (Alstonia scholaris), locally called ‘Satiana’ mixed with mustard oil inside a bamboo jar. The mixture is whipped inside the bamboo jar by bamboo sticks to a thick paste and the sticks with the paste are placed on the branches of the trees where the birds live in cavities, Goswami says. As the birds come out from the tree cavities after dusk, they get stuck on this glue paste and fall down due to their weight. The juveniles too, who remain starved throughout the day, scramble for food brought by their parents after dusk, get stuck to these glued sticks and fall down. Then the birds are collected and de-glued with dry sand and encaged to be handed over to the traffickers.

It is learnt that the traffickers pay Rs 2000/- for four juvenile birds and Rs 1000/- each for an adult one. Until last year, the Brown Fish Owl were caught and trafficked from Deergha Forest Beat area of Lakhimpur. But the ongoing plantation drive by the State Forest Department and the continued presence of forest guards this time prevented catching and trafficking of this bird from that area.

The Brown Fish Owl (Ketupa zeylonensis) is a semi-diurnal bird that roosts in large trees like mango and ‘suwalo’ which has natural cavities, during the daytime and leaves well before sunset. They can often be seen in daylight, sometimes hunting, especially on cloudy or misty days. Their sizes are 48-58 cm in length with wing length of 355-434 mm. The Brown Fish Owl weighs between 1105 gm to 1308 gm and the females are often larger and heavier than the males. This heaviness of the bird is the cause of its trafficking for sacrifice during Diwali.

As they are believed to possess occult powers, the owls remain one of the most sought-after wild birds in India. Every year in the Kabootar Bazaar in Old Delhi near Red Fort, trafficked owls are brought to be sold to the customers who wish to sacrifice them on Diwali night. As the superstition goes, they are sacrificed by people looking to improve their financial situation, or to cast a bad luck spell on a rival. Their body parts are used as good luck charms in the form of amulets. The man who performs the sacrifice is called ‘shaman’ and it is learnt that according to him, the sacrifice of the big owl reduces the time it takes for the goddess to grant the wish. This superstition is attracting traffickers to go after the Brown Fish Owl in its areas in Assam. A bird is sold from Rs 10,000/- to Rs 50,000 at the Kabootar Bazaar, Delhi.

Similarly the Indian Scoops Owl (Otus bakkamoena), a nocturnal bird commonly found in Assam has become a victim of trafficking annually before the festival of Diwali from Lakhimpur-Dhemaji districts. The spurt of activities in catching and trafficking of these exotic birds have been attributed to fast decline of natural habitats and forest covers and wetlands by human activities in these two districts. Both the trafficked birds,– the Brown Fish Owl and Indian Scoops Owl roost in villages where they can find food. The birds are excellent controllers of rodent population in the agricultural fields. But their capture and trafficking demands have paused a challenge to this ecological balance.

According to reports published in TRAFFIC and WWF-India, there are 20 markets in the country where at least 20,000 wild birds were traded annually, including owls. The number of such markets might be higher due to the clandestine nature of the trade. A study by the Bombay Natural History Society also finds that owl species living in Indian forests are on the decline and this is attributed to its illegal trade along with deforestation, habitat encroachment and the conversion of forests for development projects.

Both the Brown Fish Owl and Indian Scoops Owl, which are included in the 32 species of the bird, are protected under India’s 1972 Wildlife Protection Act. But the national Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), established in 2007, has no such owl crimes on record. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has listed these two owls as LC (Least Concerned) and in India they fall in Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, which means they are not an endangered species. But if the trafficking of these birds is allowed to be killed in the name of superstition, in the future it will jeopardise the ecological balance.