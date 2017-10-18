He also congratulated the AASU leaders for organising such tournaments for the students of the region.

Dibyajyoti Medhi, adviser to the Dimoria AASU unit said that 30 cricket teams of different schools and colleges are participating in the tournament which will continue till November 12.

“We have organised this tournament to encourage the youth to come forward to showcase their sports talent by involving more and more young talent in sports activities,” he added.

Present on the occasion were Dimoria unit of AASU president Jatindra Nath Deka and general secretary Dipu Sena Sharma, among others.