

Nihar Ameen Nihar Ameen

Ameen, who is associated with Dolphins Academy in Bengaluru and has trained top swimmers of India apart from assissting in coaching Olympic medal winners in the US, Puerto Rico, Panama and Finland, arrived here yesterday.

The renowned aquatic coach was “very much impressed” by the facilities and the other infrastructure of the JSS swimming pool, which is adjoining to the Jorhat Stadium.

Ameen told The Assam Tribune today that he has come here to have a look at the JSS facilities and the way they operate in picking up and grooming budding talents.

He said he was overwhelmed to see that Jorhat despite being in a far remote corner of India, has a great potential in terms of having “all the basics” required to train swimmers, which was rare across the country. He added something or the other used to be lacking in other places.

“Here (Jorhat) the pool is excellent, so is other infrastructure, the children are very enthusiastic and full of energy having strong support of their parents and a dedicated team of coaches and organisers,” Ameen said.

The renowned coach said that he sees a perfect base material, which if shaped properly by way of fine-tuning the system could produce world class swimmers who could earn medals.

Ameen said he will be discussing with JSS members about framing of an MoU between Dolphins Academy and JSS so that a tie-up could be done.

JSS President and noted sports organiser Raktim Saikia said modalities will be worked out to prepare the programme.

He said the programme could be like expert coaches from Ameen’s team would train up local coaches, also periodical visits by them (experts) with Ameen monitoring the process followed by him (Ameen) too, occasionally visiting Jorhat for evaluation of the programme.

Saikia said Ameen’s team includes top class trainers on sports psychology and physiotherapy.

He said the JSS, which started functioning in a pond here 30 years back, then later shifting to a tank inside a government department office campus, got the present international level pool in 2011. Saikia said that in the past few years swimmers from JSS have fetched medals in national level competitions and participated in international events.