Sent into bat, Assam were skittled out for 145 in their first innings. In reply, Karnataka declared their first innings at 469 for seven, riding high on centuries by Ravikumar Samarth and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Assam did not have answers to the bowling attack of the hosts led by Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal in the first innings and Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun and Gowtham in the second.

The Assam innings folded for 203, giving Karnataka their first win of their season.

Gowtham hogged the limelight both with bat and ball. He cracked a match-winning 149 in the first innings and then bagged seven wickets, four of them coming in the first innings.

Skipper Vinay Kumar, eyeing a comeback into the Indian squad, scalped six wickets, four of them in the second innings.

Karnataka were on the cusp of an outright win yesterday itself after restricting Assam to 169 for 6 as the third day’s play was stopped due to poor light nearing close of play.

Requiring 155 runs to avoid an innings defeat, unbeaten Assam batsmen – skipper Gokul Sharma and Abu Nechim Ahmed – resumed their second innings on the fourth and final day’s play.