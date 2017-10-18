Facing a senior international side for the first time, local boy Prithvi scored 66 off 80 balls with nine boundaries and a six, putting up 147 for the opening stand with KL Rahul, who contributed 68 off 75 balls.

Karun Nair also got some form going his way with 78 off 64 balls.

Shahbaz Nadeem, who has had a good A series against New Zealand recently, once again had the best figures of 3/41 while defending the target. Just like their A team, the senior stars also looked clueless against the Indian tweakers.

But it was Shaw, who was the cynosure of all eyes during the match.

He started with a cover drive off Tim Southee. Initially, it was his senior partner Rahul, who showed more aggressive intent before the younger one took over.

Very strong square off the wicket, Prithvi square cut twice and also got down the track to loft pacer Adam Milne for a six over cover and also pulled him for a boundary in the mid-wicket region.

Rahul got a ‘life’ on 41, after he was caught at deep square leg off a no-ball by Southee and then bought up his 50 off 62 balls.

Rahul threw his wicket in the 26th over, after being caught by substitute Nicholls at short-fine leg off Ish Sodhi.

Prithvi, who brought up his 50 in 62 balls finally gave Henry Nicholls a catch at long off, with Mitchell Santner getting his first wicket.