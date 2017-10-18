



This is their third quarterfinal and first since 2011.

England sorely missed their leading goal scorer Jadon Sancho, and the Young Lions, who had pumped in 11 goals in the group stage, failed to find the target to settle for a goalless stalemate against an overly defensive Japan.

England showed character in the penalty shootout with a 100 per cent conversion, beginning with Rhian Brewster, who slotted it home with Japan goalkeeper Kosei Tani making a wrong dive.

They followed it up with Callum Hudson-Odoi, Philip Foden and even goalkeeper Anderson finding the target.

Japan’s Yukihari Sugawara, Taisei Miyashiro and Toichi Kozuki scored but Kida’s attempt was thwarted in a crucial breakthrough for England, who failed to find the target despite a flurry of attacks in the regulation time.

England sorely missed their star attacking midfielder Sancho and the team struggled to get their formation right with Callum Hudson-Odoi or Philip Foden pressed into his position, but without any fruitful result.

England will travel to Goa for their round of eight clash against USA on Sunday.

Japan were so defensive that their first corner came in the 63rd minute.

The match slowly picked up pace after both the teams looked tentative with their moves in the first 10 minutes. – PTI