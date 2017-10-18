

Spain players celebrate after scoring the first goal against France during their Round of 16 match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Guwahati, on Tuesday. – PTI Photo

Initially both the teams started the proceeding cautiously and the ball was mainly confined to the midfield. However, France skipper Claudio Gomes, frontliners Lenny Pintor and Amine Gouiri combined well and put up ample of pressure on the Spain goal.

After a mediocre display by both the teams, Lenny Pintor put France ahead with an instep grounder in the 34th minute. Making a cut off a miss pass, Gouiri set the ball for Pintor at the left flank who dodged past Spain defender Juan Miranda and shot home.

Ten minutes later it was the turn of Spanish defender Juan Miranda who beautifully anticipated a chip from midfielder Ferran Torres who got the ball at the right flank after a melee. Juan’s sharp header bulged the France net at the left corner.

Over 13,000 spectators got the flavour of European football after the break. Both the teams used their turbine and went all out with series of attacks and counter attacks. The Spanish attackers Ferran Torres, Cesar Gelabert and Sergio Gomez became headache for the France defenders in the first quarter of the second session. However, it was goalkeeper Yahia Fofana who made a couple of beautiful saves in one-on-one situations with Cesar and Victor Chust in the 57th and 70th minute respectively. But the France defender finally had to surrender to the superior Spain attackers.

Substitute Jose Lara made a cut through the right flank and entered into the box when he was brought down by France defender Omar Solet resulting in a spot kick for the European champions. Skipper Abel Ruiz fired home firmly and confidently for the winner.