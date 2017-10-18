A scientific session was organised on the occasion based on the theme “Pain Management through Ayurveda” where lectures were delivered by experts.

Bhabesh Ch Goswami, Vice Chancellor, Cotton University, Guwahati, was the chief guest and P Bhattacharyya, Registrar (Academics), NEIGRIHMS was the Guest of Honour in presence of PK Goswami, Director, NEIAH.

On this august occasion eight eminent Ayurvedic physicians and academicians from various north-eastern States were felicitated for their contributions for promotion of Ayurveda in the region.

On the other hand, Nongthymmai Constituency MLA, Jemino Mawthoh attended the 2nd Ayurveda Day celebrations at Rynjah RR Colony here. The programme was organised by the Meghalaya State Ayush Society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mawthoh said with the introduction of Ayurveda treatment in the State, the people will have an alternative form of health care which will improve the overall health well being of the people of the State.