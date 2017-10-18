However, he said as far as the urban wards are concerned, they are fully covered by bank branches.

In this connection, he called upon the banks to bring the poor people in the rural areas under the coverage of the various financial inclusion schemes by expediting the process of setting up of branches in the un-banked blocks and positioning banking correspondence in the uncovered sub-service areas.

The Minister was speaking at the inaugural programme of Financial Inclusion camp, organised by the Nagaland Finance Department and the State Level Banking Committee (SLBC), at Capital Convention Centre, Kohima.

Mudra loan of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana. which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2015, is a Government of India undertaking to meet the financing needs of non-corporate small business units of the country. Imkong also highlighted the benefits of various banking schemes.

He stated that as per the latest figure available, the enrolment under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) is 65,830, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) 33,830 and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) 1,850. The total number of bank account holders opened under PMJDY census is 2,12,765, he added.