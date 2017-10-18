The India International Cherry Blossom Festival, the “world’s only autumn cherry blossom festival” is slated to be held during November 8-11, Sangma told reporters.

They said that if Indians ever wanted to see the Cherry Blossom Festival, they don’t have to fly to Japan or the US anymore as in Meghalaya’s capital, cherry blossoms are in full bloom every November with pink and white foliage all along the roadside and the famous Ward’s Lake. – PTI