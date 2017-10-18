|
Cherry Blossom Festival
NEW DELHI, Oct 17 - Cherry blossom admirers have a reason to cheer as a festival is lined up next month in Shillong, the organisers said here today.At a press conference held here, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul M Sangma and the Director of Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Dinabandhu Sahoo, invited the people of India and the international community to visit the north-eastern city during the festival.
The India International Cherry Blossom Festival, the “world’s only autumn cherry blossom festival” is slated to be held during November 8-11, Sangma told reporters.
They said that if Indians ever wanted to see the Cherry Blossom Festival, they don’t have to fly to Japan or the US anymore as in Meghalaya’s capital, cherry blossoms are in full bloom every November with pink and white foliage all along the roadside and the famous Ward’s Lake. – PTI