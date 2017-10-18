Mob damages MeECL vehicle

Correspondent

TURA, Oct 17 - Angered at the slow response to a fire emergency in the village of South West Garo Hills, an angry mob damaged a vehicle of the MeECL early morning.According to police, a fire broke out through a short circuit around midnight after which the fire and emergency service (F&ES) team was called. While the F&ES team reached the spot quickly to the fire, the nature of the fire (electrical) meant they had to wait until the lines were shut down before any attempt could be made. However, when locals visited the Garobadha MeECL office they could not find any office bearers to assist in shutting down the line leading to an angry mob pelting stones at the vehicle. The fire was later doused after the power lines were cut.