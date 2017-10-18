

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama being received by Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh at Imphal airport on Tuesday. – Correspondent

After introducing to the different ethnic communities in their traditional attires, the Tibetan leader along with 18-member delegation drove straight to the Raj Bhavan under tight security cover.

During his stay, the Tibetan leader who was declared ‘state guest’ by the State Government is likely to meet Manipur Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh separately.

Besides, he will also interact with the dignitaries during a civic reception at the city convention centre in Imphal tomorrow.

It is learnt that some Buddhist monks are also likely to take part in the reception-cum-public interaction.

He will also interact with the media persons prior to his meeting with the dignitaries. He is scheduled to meet the State leaders at Raj Bhavan prior to his departure for Dharmashala via New Delhi on October 19.

Meanwhile, security has also been beefed up in and around the State capital in view of the Tibetan leader’s maiden visit to the State. The security personnel have already launched search operations in some pockets of Imphal East district since the last few days. Dalai Lama’s Manipur visit was finalised after Speaker Khemchand invited him during a meeting on the sidelines of a conference on ‘Tribals of India and social issues’ at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla on September 1 this year.