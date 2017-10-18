Model UN



GUWAHATI, Oct 17 - The three-day Model United Nations 2017 of Delhi Public School, Khanapara, which brought together over 200 participants from various schools of Assam, concluded on October 15, said a press release today.Dr Celestine Lyngdoh, Minister of Public Health and Engineering, Meghalaya, was the chief guest of the closing ceremony. A cultural programme was also presented by the faculty members and students of the school. Various awards and certificates were given by the invited dignitaries to the best delegates in the respective committees after judging them on their negotiating, thinking and listening skills, knowledge of global issues and their nation’s foreign policy.