State-level debate contest



GUWAHATI, Oct 17 - The Directorate of Students’ Welfare, Faculty of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara and the College of Veterinary Science Students’ Union are organising Lt Col Dipjyoti Gogoi memorial all-Assam inter-college/university prize money debating competition on October 22 at 9.30 am in the auditorium of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara.The topic of the competition is ‘Curbing population explosion is the only way to save the planet earth from an impending disaster’. Each college/university may send two participants, one for the motion and one against the motion. There will be three prizes for individual performance. The top three cash prizes are Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000. The best team will be awarded Lt Col Dipjyoti Gogoi memorial running trophy. Interested participants may contact Dr R Neog, Associate Director, Students’ Welfare, Faculty of Veterinary Science, AAU, Khanapara; Dr KK Sarma, Professor in-charge or Manasjyoti Thakuria, debating secretary for details on or before October 20, the organisers said.