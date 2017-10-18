The new rules were allegedly hurriedly notified by the State’s Director of Technical Education on September 21 “as a part of the Comprehensive Reform Agenda and as resolved in the workshop on ‘Aligning Polytechnics toward Skill and Competency Based Learning’.”

It is alleged that this attempt at giving effect to the new examination evaluation system even in the case of the semester end examinations between the first and fourth semesters already held in May 2017, is contrary to all the norms of education prevailing in the country.

Also, there are allegations that the new system was introduced allegedly without holding any thorough discussion. Besides, there is allegedly no approval obtained from the State Council of Technical Education (SCTE) to introduce it. The SCTE is headed by the Education Minister of the State.

All Assam Polytechnic Students’ Union president Nilotpal Gogoi and general secretary Kankanjyoti Nath, said that at a time when the State institutions are readying to come under the National Board of Accreditation, introduction of such a ‘flawed’ evaluation policy is unfortunate.

“We have asked the CM to withdraw the new policy and form a committee which should hold extensive discussions before framing a new policy. The CM assured us that he would do the needful within a week,” the union leaders said today, adding that a separate representation has been submitted to the Education Minister also.