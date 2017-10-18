AREIDA hails online business service move



GUWAHATI, Oct 17 - The Assam Real Estate and Infrastructure Developers’ Association (AREIDA) has hailed the State government initiative to bring a total of 361 business services across government departments under a single-window online clearance system. “This is indeed a pathbreaking initiative, which for decades has been held to ransom by unscrupulous officials, demanding money for every legitimate government service. For years, the previous governments wasted the tax payers’ hard-earned money, making foreign trips for ‘business development’ and attracting foreign investment,” said AEIDA president PK Sharma. “They did nothing to abolish criminal activities by a section of officials who destroyed the business environment by extortion, harassment and humiliation of entrepreneurs and potential investors,” he said.