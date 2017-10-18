It may be noted that the first Guwahati International Film Festival would be a six-day event starting from October 28. Altogether 78 films representing different genres from 32 countries would be screened. Popular films like The Harmonium, Glory, We are Never Above and Two Lottery Tickets will be screened along with others during the festival.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the film festival on October 28 while acclaimed film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan will be the chief guest in the closing ceremony of the film festival, which will be held at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra and the Jyoti Chitraban (Film Studio) Society simultaneously.

Sharing his observations, the Chief Minister said, “The Guwahati International Film Festival has given us an opportunity to raise the standard of the Assamese films and to project Assamese films at the world forum. The festival will be a melting pot where there will be cinematic exchanges among various countries.”

Organised by the Jyoti Chitraban (Film Studio) Society with the active support of the Government of Assam, Sonowal asked all stakeholders to leave no stone unturned for making the festival a resounding success.

Sonowal also asked the departments concerned to provide all hospitality to the film personalities who will be coming to Guwahati during the festival. He asked the departments to put up welcome boards in the city for the foreign delegates.

The Chief Minister also sought suggestions from eminent Assamese film personalities like Biju Phukan, Nipon Goswami, Mridula Baruah, Chetana Das, Dinesh Das and Jerifa Wahid.