JALUKBARI, Oct 17 - A farmer was killed in an attack by wild elephants at Rani, Hatimara Ghuli, near the Assam-Meghalaya border this morning.Sources said a herd of elephants, numbering 30-40, came down the hills and damaged a paddy field in the area. The farmer Grip Nath Sangma (46) was attacked when he tried to ward off the herd. He died on the spot. Locals alleged that although forest officials were informed about the movement of the herd, they did not take any action.