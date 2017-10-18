Raut, who is also the Director General of Home Guards and Civil Defence, further informed that a total of around 7,000 home guard personnel, too, will be deployed across the State to assist during emergency situations, if at all they arise.

Last year, 26 minor and major fire incidents took place during Diwali across the State, including nine in Kamrup Metro.

While issuing an advisory related to Diwali for the safety of people, Raut said, “Diwali is the festival of lights and not of sound. Therefore, I urge the people not to create noise pollution and stay within the permissible limit of 125 decibels.”

“Not just people, even animals, especially pets, are affected by the sounds of crackers. It is our duty to keep the air pollution-free, or at least to keep it under control,” Raut said.

The DGP further said that all the 124 fire stations, besides the six ad-hoc stations and fire camps, have been put on alert.

“The actual strength of the SFSO is around 3,500, who will be on the job round-the-clock. For the congested areas of Guwahati and the greater Guwahati, where firefighting vehicles cannot enter, we have the provisions of two-wheelers to access the places of occurrence,” Raut said.

He was accompanied by the Inspector General of Police, SFSO, Satyen Gogoi.