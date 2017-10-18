



Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal called upon the people of the city to join government initiatives to make Guwahati the smartest city in the world. He said a series of activities have been launched to develop Guwahati as the gateway to South East Asia.

Terming the inauguration of the multilevel car parking facility as a significant development, Sonowal said it could immensely help in reducing traffic congestion. He said the Government of Assam is striving hard to carry forward implementation of the Act East Policy and to create a better environment for industrial growth.

Sonowal said that the State government for the first time will organise the Global Business Summit on February 3 and 4 next year and construct a world trade centre in Guwahati for creating a global business environment in Assam.

Guwahati Development Department Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma in his speech said that the new parking facility would accommodate vehicles of people visiting both the Shraddhanjali Kanan and the State Zoo. He said another three multilevel car parking facilities would come up near MMC Hospital, Sagarmal Saraogi petrol pump and the ropeway connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati which is under construction.

Dr Sarma also said that the newly procured weed harvesters would be pressed into service for cleaning the Deepor Beel and Silsako Beel. Highlighting a few other development initiatives, he said the road from Sukreshwar Ghat to Bharalumukh would be converted into a pedestrian zone from 3 pm to 10 pm on October 22 on pilot basis. This would provide new recreational avenues for the people of Guwahati, he said. He further said that the Guwahati-North Guwahati ropeway would be dedicated to the public in the middle part of 2018 and the erstwhile DC bungalow would also be opened as a centre for recreation in January, 2018.

As many as 302 four-wheeled vehicles and around 25 two-wheeled vehicles can be parked at a time in the Multilevel (Ground+5) Over Ground Puzzle Parking System (OGPS). This car parking system will be operated by technically skilled and trained personnel.

Guwahati MP Bijaya Chakraborty, CM’s Legal Adviser Shantanu Bharali, GMDA Chairman Dhiren Baruah, Vice Chairman Adbul Mannan Faruk, Principal Secretary Ravi Kota, Commissioner of Police Hiren Nath, DC Kamrup Metro Dr M Angamuthu and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.