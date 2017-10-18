



According to Dr Bhupendra Prasad Sarma, senior consultant surgeon, the injuries could be due to several factors like defective firecrackers, carelessness, etc.

In fact, injuries caused by the Diwali ‘flower pots’ are increasing every year.

Fifty-seven others were caused by firecrackers, nine by earthen lamps and 19 by phuljharis (sparkles). Last year, the unit treated 46 patients, of which 34 received injuries while lighting kolgos.

“We enjoy lighting earthen lamps, candles and busting crackers. Though definite data are still not available, on a crude estimate, 10 to 12 percent of burn injuries in India are Diwali-related burns. Burns of the hands, face and eyes are the common injuries during Diwali. Unfortunately, majority of the victims are children,” a note from the unit said.

Burn Care Foundation today conducted an awareness programme on activities of the organization and also on preventive measures to be adopted by people during Diwali. Dr Sarma gave a presentation on the activities of BCF and explained how Diwali can be celebrated safely. Dr Hitesh Baruah, secretary, Burn Care Foundation, gave a brief account on the burn care works done and are proposed to be done in Guwahati. Dr Mihir Baruah, Director, Nemcare Hospital, also attended the programme.

“In view of the recent weather changes in the region, which is attributed to the effects of global warming, we appeal to everyone to desist from playing with crackers this year. Instead, let us enjoy Dipawali as a festival of lights only. This will definitely help in preservation of our environment,” the organization appealed.

Appeal to people: Students, teachers and staff members of city-based Edu Flair Academy have pledged to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali this time. The Principal of the school today addressed the students and urged them against using firecrackers or any kind of firework.

A rally was also taken out by the students with awareness messages, a press release issued here stated.