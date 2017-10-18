

Syed Muazzem Ali Syed Muazzem Ali

Soon after Sheikh Hasina became the Prime Minister, virtually the entire top leadership of ULFA and NDFB (Ranjan Daimary) factions were thrown out of Bangladesh.

“It is heartening to note that the earlier mistrust and tensions between Bangladesh and India have been largely cleared,” Ali said

Bangladesh and India can neither change their common history and heritage nor their geography. The only way to resolve the outstanding issues between them is through sustained dialogue with an open mind, he said.

About the Rohingya crisis, the High Commissioner said the refugees have been given “temporary” shelter in Bangladesh on humanitarian consideration, but the ultimate solution is that they have to go back to their homes in Myanmar. The core problem of the issue is the refusal of Myanmar authorities to recognize them as their citizens, although they have been living there for centuries, as their citizens.

Prime Minister Modi has been very keen in strengthening Bangladesh-India bilateral ties also as a catalyst for regional and sub-regional integration, progress and stability. Bangladesh also figures prominently in Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Look and Act East’ policy and both countries are working on strengthening sub-regional connectivity among Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Northeast India under the BBIN as well as inter-regional cooperation with South East Asian countries under the aegis of BIMSTEC and ASEAN, the High Commissioner said.