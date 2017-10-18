SPL Correspondent NEW DELHI, Oct 17 - Stating that security cooperation has been the high point of the two country’s relations, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Syed Muazzem Ali said it is the principled and unequivocal position of Bangladesh not to tolerate terrorism in any form and not to allow its soil to be used against the interest of any country, particularly India,Addressing newsmen at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club here, the High Commissioner said that the security issue had hampered Indo-Bangladesh ties in the past. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, since assumption of power in 2009, has firmly controlled the situation and did not allow any terrorist activities, or any terrorist group, to use Bangladesh soil to launch any attack against India or any other neighbouring country. “Naturally, Bangladesh expects strict reciprocity from all her neighbours on this account,” he said.
Syed Muazzem Ali
Soon after Sheikh Hasina became the Prime Minister, virtually the entire top leadership of ULFA and NDFB (Ranjan Daimary) factions were thrown out of Bangladesh.
“It is heartening to note that the earlier mistrust and tensions between Bangladesh and India have been largely cleared,” Ali said
Bangladesh and India can neither change their common history and heritage nor their geography. The only way to resolve the outstanding issues between them is through sustained dialogue with an open mind, he said.
About the Rohingya crisis, the High Commissioner said the refugees have been given “temporary” shelter in Bangladesh on humanitarian consideration, but the ultimate solution is that they have to go back to their homes in Myanmar. The core problem of the issue is the refusal of Myanmar authorities to recognize them as their citizens, although they have been living there for centuries, as their citizens.
Prime Minister Modi has been very keen in strengthening Bangladesh-India bilateral ties also as a catalyst for regional and sub-regional integration, progress and stability. Bangladesh also figures prominently in Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Look and Act East’ policy and both countries are working on strengthening sub-regional connectivity among Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Northeast India under the BBIN as well as inter-regional cooperation with South East Asian countries under the aegis of BIMSTEC and ASEAN, the High Commissioner said.