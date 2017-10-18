

Floral tributes were offered at the statue of RG Baruah on the occasion of his 117th birth anniversary, on the bank of the Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati on Tuesday. – AT Photo

The programme was organised by the RG Baruah Smriti Rakhya Committee, Guwahati.

Dwelling at length on the topics like the origin of the term ‘scientific temper’ and its present status in the society, Dr Goswami said “From the days of fearing a solar eclipse to the present enthusiasm among the younger generations to witness the awe-inspiring sight, we have come a long way.”

But, the incidents like Ganesha idols having milk or the killings of rationalists like Narendra Dabholkar, MM Kalburgi and Govind Pansare “remind us that still a lot has to be done to develop that desired level of scientific temper,” he added.

He also stressed the need to implement the anti-superstition law passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2015 to control practices like witch hunting and the need to increase awareness on pledging the body and eye-donation.

Paying tribute to the Singhapurush, he said that a person with independent thoughts, RG Baruah was a pioneer in every field, who had the determination to fulfil his dreams.

Violinist Minoti Khaund and sports journalist and organiser Premadhar Sarma were felicitated on the occasion for their contribution in their respective fields. Journalist Jadu Kakati, who could not make it to event today, would be felicitated at his home, stated the organisers. Both Khaund and Sarma recalled their association with RG Baruah and the Assam Tribune Group respectively.

“RG Baruah was a great inspiration for me, who motivated me to pursue my dreams,” Minoti Khaund said.

General secretary of the committee Bhuban Lahkar conducted the programme.

Eminent journalist DN Chakravartty, who presided over the function, said that since ancient times the people of Assam followed the scientific temperament and many of the old customs and traditions were developed on a scientific basis.

In the same event, prizes were given away to the winners of the RG Baruah Memorial All Assam Drawing and Essay Competition, 2017, organised by the Assam Tribune Sports Club.