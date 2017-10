BJP raps Cong on Vadra issue



NEW DELHI, Oct 17 - The BJP today asked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to break their “silence” over media reports which claimed that Robert Vadra had “links” with fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was fielded by her party to attack the Congress leadership, said the silence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be construed as acceptance of charges against Vadra. – PTI