The new policy also has provision of 20 per cent land subsidy for ventures set up within IT parks and 50 per cent subsidy for those outside the parks with a cap of Rs 5 crore. Power subsidy for the BPO and IT-related ventures will be Rs 3 per unit, Patowary said.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the existing Preferential Purchase Policy, making it mandatory for the government and semi-government agencies to make 25 per cent of the purchases from the MSME sector. The MSME will also get a price preference of 20 per cent.

“The MSME sector had been struggling to compete with big companies. It was a long pending demand which the government approved today,” the minister said after the four-hour Cabinet meeting.

He also informed that the Global Investors' Summit will be held on February 3 and 4 at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit.

Under the new Digital Start-up Policy, an incubation centre will be set up at Ambari in Guwahati. This centre will be open for all departments. The State government will sign an MoU with the Telangana government for execution of the policy.

The Cabinet also approved separate policies in the tourism, bio-tech and handloom sectors.

The minister said an industrial zone measuring 160 sq km will be converted into a ‘land bank’. He, however, did not identify the area of the zone, but said if any highway crisscrosses the industrial zone, a 500-metre green corridor will be created on both sides.

The government also approved a new sugar policy for making the State “a hub of sugar production”.