

A bamboo scaffolding for lighting of Akash Bonti on the eve of Kati Bihu at Auniati Satra in Majuli, on Monday. – UB Photos A bamboo scaffolding for lighting of Akash Bonti on the eve of Kati Bihu at Auniati Satra in Majuli, on Monday. – UB Photos

Governor Jagdish Mukhi said observance of Kati Bihu by people cutting across all areas will bring them on a single platform, closer to the age-old traditions of the society.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Let the observance of Kati Bihu sets in favourable condition to bring about prosperity in agriculture.”