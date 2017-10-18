|
Kati Bihu today
STAFF REPORTER
GUWAHATI, Oct 17 - Kati Bihu, also known as Kongali Bihu, will be observed across the State tomorrow. A pre-harvest festival marked by austerity, Kati Bihu is celebrated on the last day of Assamese Aahin month.The occasion will be marked by lighting of earthen lamps in houses, paddy fields and bhoral ghar (granary), and in front of the tulsi (black basil) plant.
A bamboo scaffolding for lighting of Akash Bonti on the eve of Kati Bihu at Auniati Satra in Majuli, on Monday. – UB Photos
Governor Jagdish Mukhi said observance of Kati Bihu by people cutting across all areas will bring them on a single platform, closer to the age-old traditions of the society.
Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Let the observance of Kati Bihu sets in favourable condition to bring about prosperity in agriculture.”