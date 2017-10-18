Bhattacharya said, “immediately after assuming office, the new Government transferred as many as 72 officers involved in the process of updating the NRC. At that time we did not raise strong protest as it is a practice for any new Government to transfer officers. But the transfer of officers involved in the NRC updating process is still continuing. Only recently, the State Government transferred seven Deputy Commissioners and a host of other officers involved in the process. This will definitely affect the whole process as it will take some time for the new officers to learn the process and act accordingly.” He also called upon the Government not to transfer the officers involved in the NRC updating process till the draft is published.

The AASU chief adviser said that the students’ body wrote a letter to the Chief Minister requesting him to form dedicated teams of officers headed by the Deputy Commissioners in all districts to ensure that the process of verification of documents goes on smoothly. The issue was also raised in two meetings with the Chief Secretary and on both occasions, the Government promised to set up such teams. But till date, the assurance remained on paper, he alleged.

Bhattacharya expressed the view that the process of updating the NRC would not have been possible without active monitoring of the Supreme Court and hoped that the Apex court would continue to monitor the progress till the final NRC is published.

On the apprehensions that certain organizations may try to create disturbance in the State in the run up to the publication of the NRC, Bhattacharya said that once the NRC is published , the foreigners living in the State would be clearly identified. He said that some political parties and organizations have always been trying to use the illegal migrants as vote banks and they would not be able to do so once the NRC is published and that is why some people are worried. “The people of Assam, irrespective of their religion, must understand the fact that the NRC will identify the foreigners and it is not about any religion,” he added.