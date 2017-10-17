RM Bhagawati remembered

Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 16 - Vetaran scribe and Editor of Dainik Asam Radhika Mohan Bhagawati was remembered here today at a memorial meet held under the aegis of Biswanath Chariali branch of Asam Sahitya Sabha at the Sahitya Sabha Bhawan with Kanaklata Neog in the chair. The objectives were explained by branch secretary Anjan Borah. Former president of Sonitpur district Sahitya Sabha Indra Prasad Saikia, poet Dilip Kumar Bhattacharya and Hiren Borah shed light on the life and works of the Late scribe. Earlier, Jogen Chandra Sharma lit the earthen lamp in front of the portrait of Bhagawati. Ajit Hazarika, Jamir Ahmed and Lohit Sharma read out poems in his memory.