From 5 pm, as a part of the diamond jubilee closing ceremony, a musical extravaganza was organised under the banner of Dipak Sangha, Guwahati, one of the oldest cultural organisations of Assam. At the beginning of the programme, all the artists and the secretary and the president of Dipak Sangha, were felicitated by the Sr Divisional Manager with phulam gamosa and sarai.

Famous artists like Dwipen Barua, Samar Hazarika, JP Das, Santa Uzir, Kallol Barthakur, Chandan Dutta, R Das, Dhritishree Devi and Dr Prerana Das, from Guwahati performed on the stage. The cultural programme ended with the National Anthem.