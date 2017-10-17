|
LICI diamond jubilee closing ceremony held
GUWAHATI, Oct 16 - The LIC of India, Bongaigaon office celebrated the closing ceremony of its year-long diamond jubilee in a befitting manner at the District Library, Bongaigaon, a press release stated. The programme began with LICI Nigam Geet followed by lighting of lamp by Sr Divisional Manager of Bongaigaon Division, T Lakra. The motivational session for agents was addressed by Sr Divisional Manager T Lakra, Marketing Manager S Roy and renowned anchor and motivator Shakil Ansari from Kolkata and one of the top performing agents of the eastern zone, Nirmal Bhimcheria from Guwahati.
From 5 pm, as a part of the diamond jubilee closing ceremony, a musical extravaganza was organised under the banner of Dipak Sangha, Guwahati, one of the oldest cultural organisations of Assam. At the beginning of the programme, all the artists and the secretary and the president of Dipak Sangha, were felicitated by the Sr Divisional Manager with phulam gamosa and sarai.
Famous artists like Dwipen Barua, Samar Hazarika, JP Das, Santa Uzir, Kallol Barthakur, Chandan Dutta, R Das, Dhritishree Devi and Dr Prerana Das, from Guwahati performed on the stage. The cultural programme ended with the National Anthem.