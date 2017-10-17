Correspondent
NAGAON, Oct 16 - ADP College Retired Teachers’ Forum felicitated its member and veteran sports organiser Sahajananda Ojha for getting the Lifetime Achievement Award conferred by the State Government in recognition of his works for development of sports, particularly cricket at a function held on the college premises. The meeting held on the occasion was chaired by Bhaba Kt Sarma, retired vice-principal of ADP College. In his address, Sahajananda Ojha recalled his activities mainly in the field of sports from his home place Nagaon to the international arena. He was indebted to well-known sports personalities of the country, Late Nurul Amin and Late Abdul Hye, former Principal of the College for their support. Ojha also recalled different activities in the college while he was a teacher.
Retired Principal of Rupahi College, Lutfur Rahman also spoke a few words in the function.
President Bhaba Kt Sarmah in his address also refreshed the memories by recalling various activities of Ojha while he was a faculty member in the college. Secretary Dr N Pattanayak offered the vote of thanks.
Principal in-charge of the college, Mina Choudhury, Dr Sunaram Nath and Dr Payeng, president and secretary respectively of the teachers council besides some current faculty members of the college were also present.
It may be mentioned here that ADP College is the only college of the State having a forum of retired teachers.