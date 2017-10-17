Retired Principal of Rupahi College, Lutfur Rahman also spoke a few words in the function.

President Bhaba Kt Sarmah in his address also refreshed the memories by recalling various activities of Ojha while he was a faculty member in the college. Secretary Dr N Pattanayak offered the vote of thanks.

Principal in-charge of the college, Mina Choudhury, Dr Sunaram Nath and Dr Payeng, president and secretary respectively of the teachers council besides some current faculty members of the college were also present.

It may be mentioned here that ADP College is the only college of the State having a forum of retired teachers.