Meanwhile, hospital sources informed this reporter that the trainee doctor had initially attended to the patient immediately which brought relief for some time but the situation worsened when the health of the patient deteriorated. This was informed to the senior doctor on call duty who allegedly did not attend to the patient nor initiated any steps or suggested any treatment or guided the contractual doctor during the crisis despite being constantly updated to this effect.

Another official source added, “the lacuna also lies with the provisions and guidelines governing the hospital management which did not authorise a contractual doctor either to refer the ailing AOD employee or hospitalise the patient without the knowledge and consent of the senior doctor on duty.”

According to the relatives of the deceased, the patient was referred to the hospital in a critical state with oxygen mask which to everyone’s utter surprise got exhausted after about 8 kilometers only in the hospital ambulance without any doctor or senior nurses to operate it on the way. They added that the driver was also operating the emergency apparatus.”

“Even authorities in Delhi have taken the incident seriously and a high-level representative has been sent to take stock of the situation,” informed an AOD employee.

It may be added that to protest against the ‘irresponsible, negligence and carelessness’ of the doctors and hospital authority for the unfortunate demise of the employee, the fellow employees of the Corporation in association with the Assam Oil Company Labour Union had staged demonstrations in front of the AOD administrative complex recently demanding fair inquiry and exemplary punishment to the guilty.