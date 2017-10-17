|
‘Khaplang Kai’ bids adieu
MANGALDAI, Oct 16 - Popular actor Rahul Das of Jyoti Nagar here, who was known for his stellar role in popular comedy TV serial Khaplang Kai passed away last night at the GMCH after a brief illness. He was 58. He acted in many comedy-based TV serials and VCD movies, including Borola Kai, Mama Bhagin , Oei Khaplang, Local Piriti, Dang Kaiti Baai, among others, since 1991 and proved his acting talent. Born to a culturally enlightened family, however, he was earlier known as a promising musician.
He was at ease with both the guitar and drums, for which he was employed as a musician by popular commercial theatre group Kohinoor. He was also a regular musician with a local music group called Eco. He was in Mumbai too for advanced learning of music.
The untimely demise of this multi-faceted artiste was widely mourned in greater Mangaldai. He leaves behind his wife Mohila Boro and three sons.