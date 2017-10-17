|
‘Govt must make public Nagalim framework pact’
STAFF Correspondent
DIBRUGARH, Oct 16 - The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) today staged a sit-in demonstration near the Chowkidinghee intersection here demanding the State Government to make public the framework agreement signed by the Central Government and the NSCN (IM) towards formation of the proposed Greater Nagalim.The farmers’ body also said that the State Government must make public all such communications it had made with the Centre with regard to the formation of Nagalim. When NSCN (IM) has reportedly released a map of Greater Nagalim comprising portions of some ten districts of Assam, the State Government must immediately call for a special Assembly session to discuss the matter, said Sunil Sonowal, working president of the district KMSS.
Members of Dibrugarh district unit of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti staging a sit-in demonstration in protest against various demands, on Monday. – UB Photos