CBSE volleyball tourney



GUWAHATI, Oct 16 - Miles Bronson Residential School (MBRS), Borjhar and Army Public School (APS) Jorhat became champions in the U-19 Boys and Girls categories respectively of the CBSE Cluster I (NE Zone) U-17 and 19 Boys and Girls Volleyball Tournament which concluded on Saturday evening at the MBRS complex in Borjhar.In the U-17 category, Sainik School, Goalpara and Kaziranga English Academy (KEA), Guwahati clinched the titles in the Boys and Girls category respectively. Altogether 14 schools from different parts of the State took part in the tournament.