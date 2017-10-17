Jorhat team champion



SIVASAGAR, Oct 16 - The 4th All Assam Short Course Swimming Championship concluded in Borgohain Pukhuri here on Sunday.Jorhat became the team champion with 81 medals while host Sivasagar got second position with 49 medals followed by Kamrup in the third position with 45 medals. Altogether 246 swimmers took part from 12 districts. The gold medallists: (Gr 1 girls) Subhrangsu Hemen Dutta (Jor), (Gr 2 boys) Sarmen Terang (Jor), (girls) Rainita Gogoi (Kam), (Gr 3 boys) Diganta Buragohain (Kam), (girls) Jhorna Kashyap (Jor), (Gr 4 boys) Basit Ahmed (Siv), (girls) Arhi Buragohain (Siv), (Gr 5 boys) Nibir Hazarika (Jor), (girls) Pahi Borah (Tez), Rajasree Das (Jor). Best performance of the tournament came from Khyatiman Kashyap of Tezpur, who set a record in the 50m breaststroke with in 00:36:85 seconds. A souvenir Jolkeli was released in the closing ceremony where Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah was also present.