Karate meet ends



GUWAHATI, Oct 16 - The Guwahati team clinched the best team title with a total of 110 medals including 37 gold, 30 silver and 43 bronze in the 11th UKAA State Karate Championship held yesterday at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium here.Jorhat occupied the second position with 34 medals including 11 gold, 7 silver and 16 bronze while Kamrup stood third with a total of 27 medals including 5 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze. A total number of 493 players participated in the championship from 16 districts. Cash award was also given to all the medal winning players in the last national championship.