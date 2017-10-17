AATA announces cash incentive for Tanisha



GUWAHATI, Oct 16 - The All Assam Tennis Association (AATA) in its 54th Annual General Meeting which was held yesterday at its Chachal complex here decided to provide one-time cash award of Rs 50,000 to promising Assam girl Tanisha Kashyap for winning the singles crown in the Girls U-16 category of the Fenesta AITA Nationals which concluded on Saturday at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.Rupsikha Saikia Bora becomes AATA vice president: The AATA in its AGM has elected Rupsikha Saikia Bora, Director Finance of Oil India Limited as vice president of the State tennis body. Bora herself was a well-known tennis player of the State. Now she is the first lady elected as a vice president of the organisation, stated an AATA release issued by secretary Ankush Dutta.