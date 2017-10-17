With another 230 runs to get on the final day to avoid innings defeat, victory with bonus points look imminent for Delhi.

Brief scores: Delhi 1st Innings 447; Railways 136 (Manan Sharma 4/50, Vikas Mishra 3/37, Ishant Sharma 3/20) and (follow on) 157/6 (Nitin Bhille 54 batting, Vikas Mishra 2/27, Manan Sharma 2/44).

Assam in trouble: At Mysore, Assam were tottering at 169 for six in their second innings after conceding a 324-run first innings lead against Karnataka.

In reply to Assam’s first innings total of 145, Karnataka declared their first innings at 469 for seven.

Skipper Gokul Sharma was batting on 62. Brief scores: Assam 145 and 169/6 (Gokul Sharma 62 n.o, Krishnappa Gowtham 3/39). Karnataka 469/7 decl (Krishnappa Gowtham 149, Ravikumar Samarth 123). – PTI