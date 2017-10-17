“The selectors were of the opinion that 17-year-old Prithvi Shaw, who recently scored a century (154) in the Duleep Trophy final, should play in the ongoing Ranji Trophy,” said the BCCI in a statement.

A BCCI official, who did not wish to be quoted, said the decision was taken in consultation with India A and U-19 coach Rahul Dravid, who wants the rising Mumbai batsman to focus more on Ranji Trophy.

Assam’s Riyan Parag, who was in the Indian team during team’s tour to England recently has been included in the squad.

Team: Himanshu Rana (captain), Abhishek Sharma (vice-captain), Atharva Taide, Manjot Kalra, Salman Khan, Anuj Rawat, Harvik Desai, Riyan Parag, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Tanush Kotian, Darshan Nalkande, Vivekanand Tiwary, Aditya Thakare, Mandeep Singh. – PTI