



Moreover, France scored as many as 14 goals against three they conceded. On the other hand, Spain netted seven goals in three outings conceding two. However, France was in an easier group in comparison to Spain who had to come across teams like Brazil, Niger and North Korea. France will definitely face a tough challenge from Spain tomorrow. The European champions enjoyed a 3-1 victory against France in the UEFA European qualifying.

France’s Amine Gouiri has been in tremendous form in this tournament so far with five goals in his kitty. Tomorrow he may create trouble for the Spain defenders. In the preliminary round, Spain had been a dominating side defeating Niger 4-0 and North Korea 2-0.

With six players from FC Barcelona’s famous academy La Masia and five from Real Madrid academy, the Spain team came to this championship as one of the favourites. Wonderkids like Barcelona’s youth team player and captain Abel Ruiz and Valencia star Ferran Torres are all set to impress tomorrow with their quality.