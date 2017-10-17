



Germany, whose best show in the tournament has been a runners-up finish way back in the first edition in 1985, now face the winners of the pre-quarterfinal match between Brazil and Honduras on October 18 in Kochi in the quarterfinals to be played in Kolkata on October 22.

If Brazil win their pre-quarterfinal, it will be a mouth-watering quarterfinal clash between the teams of two footballing giants.

Germany had struggled to get the goals against their opponents in a relatively easier Group C but their strikers had a field day today, taking cracks at will as the Colombian defence put up an apology of a performance.

All the goals scored by Germany were defensive bloopers committed either by Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mier or the back four.

On certain occasions, the defensive mistakes reached up to comical proportions.

The Colombians, who had broke Indian hearts beating the hosts 2-1, had finished second in Group A but today was a forgettable night.

Their defence was woeful today for a South American side in a global showpiece event.

Their right winger Juan Panaloza, who scored both the goals against India, had an off day as he was checked by the German defenders for most part of the match.

Their another key player Leandro Campaz did not start the match and by the time he was introduced in the second half, Colombia were already 0-2 down.

In the second session, he initiated some dangerous moves from the left flank but did not trouble the German defence much.

The well-built Germans did not allow the Colombians to play their passing game by using long balls and winning most of the aerial duels.

They also matched the speed of the Colombians and exploited the defensive problems of the South Americans to the maximum.

Their right winger Yeboah and his left counterpart Dennis Jastrzembski were outstanding with their dangerous run down the flanks while Arp was as deadly as ever. The Colombians simply wilted under pressure.

Arp, who recently made his Bundesliga debut for Hamburg, took his tally of goals to four with the twin strike. He had scored two goals out of his side’s five in the group stage.

Germany took an early lead to seize the initiative in the match. From a Yeboah through pass, Arp found himself in an one-on-one with goalkeeper Mier.

The German striker’s first touch was not cleanly collected by the goalkeeper and the ball landed back to Arp who curled a left footer to the top left corner of the net.

Colombia soon had a very good move in the 14th minute and Robert Mejia’s left footed grounder from a difficult angle just missed the right post.

Colombia were having more possession at that time but the Germans were dangerous in counter-attacks. The Colombian defence were found shaky on many occasions.

In the 10th minute, in a mix up, the Colombian goalkeeper Mier lost the ball well outside his zone but luckily he recovered and collected the ball.

Two minutes later, Mier was beaten again but luckily there was no German legs to tap the ball home. – PTI