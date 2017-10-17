The proposed location for establishment of the University was not conducive as it fell under, Tippi Wildlife Sanctuary in Western Arunachal.

The Select Committee, chaired by Education Minister Ngandam, decided to shift from earlier location to a new location at Subu village under Thrizino Circle of West Kameng district, as the villagers have donated 60 acres of land for establishment of the University.

The University with Prakhar Samajotthan Pragati Samiti, Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, being the sponsoring body, envisions to create world-level modern research and study facilities in the State to provide the state-of-the-art education facilities.

The House also passed the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion & Facilitation) Bill, 2017, which was introduced by Agriculture Minister Wangki Lowang on Saturday last.

The Minister said the Bill was the extension of the principal Act of the Central Govt which was mandatory for every State. The proposal was in line with the model Act, Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Produce Livestock Marketing (Promotion & Facilitation) Act 2017 as proposed by Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare with the objective of providing unrestricted trade transaction of agriculture produce including horticulture, livestock across the region and the country.