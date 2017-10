Manipur bandh

SCorrespondent

IMPHAL, Oct 16 - An 18-hour shut down called by Co-ordination Committee (CorCom), in observance of ‘National Black Day’, crippled life in Manipur on Sunday. However, there were no reports of any untoward incidents during the shutdown which concluded at 6 pm yesterday.The shutdown was called by Cor-Com to protest Manipur’s merger with India on this day in 1949.