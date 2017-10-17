|
Two elephants electrocuted
Correspondent
TURA, Oct 16 - Two elephants were found dead early this morning near Jelajuripara village in South West Garo Hills apparently after being electrocuted last night. The two pachyderms allegedly hit upon a live wire leading to their deaths.“We received information of the two elephants this morning and went to investigate. We saw the two bodies and informed the Forest office to find the cause of death. None of the elephants showed any external injuries, though there is a suspicion that they may have died of food poisoning,” said district SP, Bobby Momin.
Shockingly, the desecration of the elephants began before the Wildlife team got to the spot with the tusks being sawed off. However, two of the four tusks were recovered from near the spot.
A wildlife team later performed a post mortem to determine the cause of death though no report is yet available.