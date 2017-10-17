The three year-old sister Gaipuidinliu Rongmei and one of her brothers identified as Poudungmai Rongmei (5) succumbed to their injuries at Community Health Centre at Nungba, about 10 km from the village.

The maternal uncle of the siblings took the other two brothers who were also stung, to Imphal as the CHC did not have adequate medical facilities, the source said.

However, one of the siblings, Obedient died on the way at around 7.30 pm. The other, is undergoing treatment at RIMS hospital in Imphal.

Meanwhile, the last rites of the three siblings were held at the village on Sunday.

1 killed: In another incident, one person was killed while 12 others sustained injuries in a road accident on Imphal-Jiribam road (NH 37) in the wee hours of Sunday. The accident occurred when an Imphal-bound Tata Winger fell into a gorge. The condition of three of the injured persons are stated to be serious.