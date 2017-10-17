Funeral of ex-Meghalaya Minister today

Staff Correspondent

SHILLONG, Oct 16 - The funeral of former Meghalaya Minister Herbert Suchiang, who passed away yesterday, would be held tomorrow at the Church cemetery at Khimmusniang, West Jaintia Hills.A former member of Indian Audit and Accounts Services, he later joined politics and represented the erstwhile Raliang constituency in Jaintia Hills. He was a colleague and friend of late PA Sangma and also served as Minister under former Chief Minister DD Lapang. Suchiang is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.