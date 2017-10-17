Kohima dist BJP members resign en masse

Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 16 - Citing loss of confidence in the Nagaland unit president of BJP Visasolie Lhoungu, the Kohima district unit of the party along with entire team of frontal organisations and five mandals resigned en masse on October 14.Informing this in a press release, general secretary of BJP Kohima district Seyiekhrielie Nagi said the en masse resignation was related to the “false and baseless allegations” levelled against the district unit president Dr Khriezovolie Kesiyie by some of the BJP Kohima district office bearers on August 29 last but no action was taken by the State president.