One dies in road mishap

Correspondent

JALUKBARI, Oct 16 - One Raktim Kumar Das (30) of Sualkuchi died on the spot when he was hit by a dumper (AS 11 AC 7683) last night. Sources said the deceased was riding his two-wheeler when the dumper hit him near the Kamrup Rural DC office. The driver of the dumper tried to flee, but was caught by the Gauripur police from near Sangsari.